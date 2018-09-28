Quantcast

Md. appeals court orders review of excessive bail under new rules

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 28, 2018

Two accused burglars with a record of fleeing before trial were wrongfully assessed bail in amounts exceeding their ability to pay, Maryland’s second-highest court ruled Friday in explaining its June order that the terms of their pretrial detention be reviewed.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo