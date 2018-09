ADVERTISEMENT

FULL TIME

LEGAL ASSISTANT

Towson insurance defense firm seeks a Full Time Legal Assistant with at least three years of experience with litigation practice. Position includes broad range of supporting attorneys, including transcription from dictation. Applicants with paralegal experience and training especially welcomed.

Send resume to

