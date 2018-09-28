Ground Up podcast: Baltimore’s H.L. Mencken House finally secure

H.L. Mencken.

The Sage of Baltimore.

Journalist, literary critic, and author of classics like “The American Language.”

Arguably, Mencken was the most influential American pundit of the first half of the so-called American Century.

His wit, and quotable prose continues to be referenced today.

One passage remains particularly en vogue.

“As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron,” Mencken wrote in the Evening Sun in July 1920.

Without Mencken 1524 Hollins St. ranks as just another Italianate row house on the north side of Union Square in West Baltimore.

After years of deteriorating, the Baltimore National Heritage Area plans to renovate the iconic and controversial writer’s home. The organization intends to use a $3 million bequest left in 2005 to turn a portion of the house into office space, and the Society to Preserve the Legacy of H.L. Mencken will operate a museum.

Baltimore National Heritage Area Executive Director Jeff Buchheit joins The Daily Record’s Adam Bednar to discuss the future of the H.L. Mencken House in Baltimore.

