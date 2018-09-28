Quantcast

GUILLERMO A. PADILLA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Medical treatment/diagnosis exception Guillermo Padilla was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of sexual abuse of a minor, his granddaughter S.B., and one count of third-degree sex offense, between January 1, 2013 and November 19, 2015. He brings this timely appeal and presents the following questions, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo