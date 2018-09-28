Quantcast

MICHAEL MANGUM, ET AL. v. BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS FOR ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2018

Administrative law -- Liquor license -- Not necessary for accommodation of public This case comes to this Court from the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, which affirmed the decision of the Anne Arundel County Board of License Commissioners (hereinafter “the Board”). The Board denied the application of, Michael E. Mangum and Kathrynn C. Mangum (hereinafter ...

