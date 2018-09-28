Quantcast

New book features Socialist Md. politician

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2018

A retired Johns Hopkins University vice president has shed new light on a character who was continually fascinating to Baltimoreans from World War I until her death in 1950 in a new book about Elisabeth Gilman, a largely forgotten Socialist politician and reformer of the 20th century. Ross Jones’ new book, “Elisabeth Gilman: Crusader for Justice.” is being released nationally ...

