Quantcast

Tesla without Musk at the wheel? It’s what the SEC now wants

By: Associated Press Tom Krisher and Alexandra Olson September 28, 2018

The Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a federal court to oust Elon Musk as Tesla's chairman and CEO, alleging he committed securities fraud with false statements about plans to take the company private.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo