Airline maintenance company AvDyne Services, LLC soars to new heights

During his 21 years as a flight mechanic and engineer in the Air Force and another couple working as a civilian for aviation industry giant Signature, Jerome Hodge had never considered starting his own company.

But when Signature got out of the maintenance business in 1999, it seemed the logical next step. Now, nearly two decades later, his AvDyne Aero Services is a multi-million-dollar company.

Starting a business “wasn’t something I’d ever wanted to do, but I guess I was being prepared for that,” he said. “Because here we are 18 years later and we’re the largest black-owned company doing this on the East Coast and maybe nationwide. … And I have an aggressive two-year plan to grow this thing even more – maybe three or four times the size it is now.”

AvDyne’s growth has already been impressive. When the company opened, it had five mechanics and serviced only airlines at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Now, the company has some 50 mechanics, operates at BWI, Dulles International and Reagan Washington National airports and does more than $3 million a year in business.

Although AvDyne has focused on private contracts since it opened, Hodge is now looking for federal contract work at U.S. military bases, where many of the military mechanics are now stationed overseas.

“A lot of work now at military bases, especially the large ones, is now done by contractors,” he said. “We’ve done some of that work at Dover (Air Force Base, in Delaware) and for the Army, though nothing major yet. But that’s a whole other arena for us and we’re trying to crack open that nut.”

With experts predicting a national shortage of aircraft mechanics, Hodge also plans to open a mechanics training school either this fall or early next year. Hodge’s mechanics will be the instructors, and the school will operate in conjunction with an area community college.

“We’ve been doing this with in-house training for more than 10 years, so I decided to formalize that,” Hodge said. He will use part of AvDyne’s hanger at BWI for the hands-on classes, Hodge said, and rented space near the airport for other instruction.

Although not yet opened, the school already has a website and a name: The Major Anderson Tuskegee Academy, named after one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, the black military pilots who fought in World War II.

While he had plenty of experience working on aircraft when he started his company, Hodge had no experience in running a business.

“I was a master sergeant so I understood managing people, that was easy,” Hodge said. “But I wasn’t a businessman.”

Hodge learned the business side of running a company from his original partner, who had business experience. When he felt up to the job himself, Hodge and his wife bought out his partner. He’s been running the business ever since, as president and CEO.

“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “There were some tight times – we were barely keeping the doors open sometimes.”

Hodge is more than happy with where he and his business are now, some four decades into the aircraft maintenance business.

“It’d be tough for me to go back to working for someone else,” he said. “And I’ve been doing this stuff for 40 years now. This is what I know, and I think I’m good at it – I know I’m good at it.”

Expanding Opportunities

