Quantcast

Baltimore Homecoming to honor 5 with Hero Awards

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2018

Baltimore Homecoming, created to mobilize investment in Baltimore by connecting alumni with city leaders, will honor five with Homecoming Hero Awards during a citywide celebration Wednesday through Friday. The five winners are Erricka Bridgeford, a community activist fighting to reduce gun violence in Baltimore and one of the lead organizers of Baltimore Ceasefire; Maj. Monique Brown, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo