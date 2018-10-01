Quantcast

Harvest Fare officially opens Northwest Plaza grocery

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2018

Harvest Fare Supermarket, a locally owned and operated full-service grocery store will mark its official grand opening Wednesday in the Northwest Plaza Shopping Center in Baltimore at 5708 Wabash Ave. The store, Harvest Fare’s third location, has been open to the public since its soft opening Sept. 15. Harvest Fare occupies 47,525 square feet of Northwest Plaza ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo