Quantcast

Male teacher claims Baltimore school system discriminated based on gender

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 1, 2018

A former assistant principal has filed suit against the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, alleging he was treated differently and forced out of his position based on his gender.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo