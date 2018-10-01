Quantcast

Northrop Realty to open new Annapolis office Oct. 24

By: Daily Record Staff October 1, 2018

Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, will hold a grand opening for its new Annapolis office Oct. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 900 Bestgate Road, Suite 100. Twelve full-time real estate agents and an administrative staff member will work from the new office. Northrop Realty is planning additional future expansion and looking to ...

