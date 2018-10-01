Police podcast creates constitutional concern
Kavanaugh, immigration, sentencing round out roundup
By: Steve Lash
Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer
October 1, 2018
Welcome to Monday, the first one in October.
Here are some news items to get your week started.
— Police podcast of search for fugitive raises Fourth Amendment concern.
— Here’s a tip sheet for the coming Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh.
— Will Los Angeles County sue to block Trump’s immigration rule?
— Attempted killer of Texas judge faces life sentence.
