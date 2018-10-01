Quantcast

Police podcast creates constitutional concern

Kavanaugh, immigration, sentencing round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 1, 2018

(JanPietruszka / Depositphotos.com)

Welcome to Monday, the first one in October.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Police podcast of search for fugitive raises Fourth Amendment concern.

— Here’s a tip sheet for the coming Senate vote on Brett Kavanaugh.

— Will Los Angeles County sue to block Trump’s immigration rule?

— Attempted killer of Texas judge faces life sentence.

