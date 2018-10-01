Quantcast

Justices decline challenge to Md. county’s development-impact fees

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 1, 2018

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an Anne Arundel County property owner’s argument the county’s statutory assessment of development-impact fees on people who build homes on their land is a taking of property for which the Constitution requires they be justly compensated.

