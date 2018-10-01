Terry M. Baisden | The Children’s Guild

The Children’s Guild promoted Terry M. Baisden to director of treatment foster care.

Baisden brings nearly 25 years of experience in social work, including the past seven years as clinical supervisor with The Children’s Guild’s treatment foster care program.

Prior to joining The Children’s Guild, Baisden worked in private and public foster care programs in Connecticut and Maryland. She was a social work supervisor for the Department of Social Services and a therapist with King Health Systems in Baltimore. She also was a team leader with Casey Family Services in Baltimore and a social work supervisor with The Village for Families and Children Inc. in Hartford, Connecticut.