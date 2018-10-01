The resurgent relevance of economists

You didn’t listen, and that was smart

Perhaps there was a time when small business operators were wise to relegate the thoughts of economists to the back room. While notions such as supply and demand, product differentiation, and imperfect competition will always be salient, economists rendered themselves largely irrelevant.

This was mostly accomplished through disagreement. While one economist might strongly advocate for tax cuts to stimulate private investment, another would lean vigorously the other way to argue for higher taxes and more investment in education. While one would rail against the damage done by higher minimum wages, the other would yell about income inequality and the need to support lower-income workers.

But it was more than that. Economists also put forth ideas that didn’t apply in daily business contexts. Perhaps the most galling pertained to the insistence by economists that people behave rationally. Businesses could see that this isn’t true much of the time. Consumers, for instance, have a habit of taking on too much debt, purchasing too many lottery tickets, drinking to excess, smoking abundantly, and otherwise engaging in a myriad of other activities that fail the test of utility maximization.

In the world of investment, economists often embrace the idea of efficient markets. The efficient market hypothesis (EMH) is a theory emerging from financial economics indicating that asset prices fully reflect all available information. There are stronger and weaker forms of the hypothesis, but none of them explain the massive gains generated routinely by certain investors (e.g. Warren Buffett) or the tendency of markets to produce large-scale bubbles (e.g. dot-coms, 2000s, and perhaps Bitcoin).

With all these caveats, even an economist would be hard-pressed to blame small business owners/operators for paying attention to other sources of information. Add in the fact that economists frequently predict recessions that fail to transpire, pass on predicting those that actually occurred, and miss on forecasts of interest rates, home prices, oil prices, etc., and you have a real argument for locking up economists in the very recesses of one’s mind and throwing away the cerebral key.

Better Start Paying Attention!

But we economists are on the move. The behavioral economics revolution that earned Richard Thaler a Nobel Prize has utterly transformed how economists think and how we speak to business operators. We can, for instance, explain why some workers work less when their wages rise. That would have confused most economists a couple of decades ago, now we can explain such things with casual clarity. It comes down to the idea of reference points, which suggest that workers set a particular earnings goal for themselves. Once they reach their target, their incentive to work additional hours dissipates.

We can also better explain why some people are so vehemently risk averse, which undergirds our collective understanding of insurance markets. We have also largely debunked the EMH and many other long-lived simplifications.

In short, my advice is for you to talk to us economists. We might just be able to help.

