UMd receives grant to develop high school engineering courses

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 1, 2018

The University of Maryland, College Park will lead a pilot program to design and test an engineering dual credit course as engineering looks to become a more critical part of high school education. The program, funded by a $4 million grant from the National Science Foundation, will be led by the University of Maryland, partnering with ...

