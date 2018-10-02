Quantcast

Cardin calls Trump administration’s tariffs ‘a failure’

He cites McCormick as hurt by tariffs, but company's sales and profits are soaring

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 2, 2018

Levying tariffs on imported products represents a failure in international trade policy, Sen. Ben Cardin said Tuesday. Cardin, a Democrat, made his comments during an interview at the celebration of McCormick & Co.’s new global headquarters in Hunt Valley on Tuesday. Republican President Donald Trump’s administration has enacted a host of tariffs against countries in retaliation ...

