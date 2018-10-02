Quantcast

First Cross Street market vendors announced

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 2, 2018

Cross Street Market’s developers today announced a first round of tenants for the renovated food hall and expects a couple of those vendors to be open around Thanksgiving. Twelve of the initial vendors were announced Tuesday, including some previous tenants. The market expects to have about 26 stalls. Four of those stalls are uncommitted, said Michael Morris, ...

