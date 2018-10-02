Quantcast

Harford Co. jury awards $1.67M verdict in wrongful death case

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 2, 2018

A Harford County jury has awarded $1.67 million to the widow of a 57-year-old man who died after a rare condition in his intestine was not diagnosed and treated in a timely manner.

