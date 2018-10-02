Quantcast

Man hit by brick during burglary dubbed ‘Bad Luck Bandit’

By: Associated Press October 2, 2018

Maryland police are searching for a man they've dubbed the "Bad Luck Bandit" who was hit in the head by a brick he threw at a store window.

