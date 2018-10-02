Quantcast

Point Breeze Credit Union wins tech award

By: Daily Record Staff October 2, 2018

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union was recognized as an Excellence Award winner by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council, a national network of more than 800 national credit union technology experts. The award recognizes outstanding approaches to technology challenges facing credit unions. Voted on by a panel of CUNA Technology Council and Executive Committee members, the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo