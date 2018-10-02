Quantcast

White House gives FBI freer rein in Kavanaugh investigation

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo October 2, 2018

The White House has given the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to by Friday in its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

