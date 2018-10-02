Video: McCormick CEO celebrates global HQ as talent magnet

McCormick & Co. extolled its new 350,000-square-foot global headquarters in Hunt Valley as a leg up in attracting and retaining talent.

The company, which makes products like local favorite Old Bay, previously operated in four buildings in the area. The new amenity rich facility allows the firm to consolidate operations making it more efficient.

“Getting the right talent is critical in today’s world for any kind of business to be successful,” McCormick & Co. CEO Lawrence Kurzius said.

Employees can enjoy features, such as an employee culinary training center, health and wellness center, and employee café. It also features a company store, outdoor terrace and walking area, and tech bar.