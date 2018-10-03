Quantcast

Access to Justice Commission merges with MSBA

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 3, 2018

The Access to Justice Commission has merged with the Maryland State Bar Association in an effort to give the organization institutional backing and to attract young, social-justice-minded lawyers to the bar association.

