Quantcast

DEONTE STEPHEN COPENHAVER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Handgun After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Harford County, Deonte Copenhaver, appellant, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 60 years, with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo