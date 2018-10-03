JLL: Baltimore office absorption posts best quarter since 2015

JLL’s most recent office market report found the Baltimore metro area produced its highest absorption level since 2015 in the third quarter.

Major movers in the area were Johns Hopkins expanding into 177,940 square feet of space at 7231 Parkway Drive in Hanover. McCormick & Co. opening its new global headquarters in Hunt Valley propelled absorption (the total new leasing measured in square feet) into positive territory for the year.

Those moves pushed the metro area to 267,606 square feet of quarterly net absorption. But the region’s absorption level for the year remains well below the long-term average of 1 million square feet annually.

Baltimore drove leasing in the metro area through July and September of this year, with deals in the city representing the leasing in the third quarter. Pre-leasing at Wills Wharf by WeWork and Jellyfish Online Marketing added more than 100,000 square feet of leasing activity to the city’s quarterly total.

Leasing activity in the third quarter slowed everywhere else in the region. Overall leasing, JLL found, dropped by 27 percent in the Baltimore metro area compared to the same time last year. A slowdown in leasing activity in Anne Arundel and Howard counties for deals less than 20,000 square feet were the major culprit.

That decline, however, isn’t expected to continue. JLL projects greater activity from government contractors and tech companies, the prime tenants in those submarkets, to rebound at the end of 2018.

JLL Research Manager Patrick Latimer is this week’s guest on the Ground Up podcast. He discusses what these numbers tell us about the Baltimore area office market, what indicators are important in assessing a market, and the outlook for 2018.

Look for that episode Friday afternoon on SoundCloud, iTunes, Google Play, or via RSS feed.