2 protesters arrested outside Maryland Rep. Harris’ office

By: Associated Press October 3, 2018

U.S. Capitol Police say two people have been arrested outside of Maryland Rep. Andy Harris' office during a protest, and the congressman's office says Harris bruised his wrist as protesters tried to force a door open.

