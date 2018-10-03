Quantcast

More comings and goings at Annapolis lobbyist rocked by defections

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 3, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — More changes are coming for a top State House lobbying firm embroiled in a lawsuit with former employees who left to start a competing firm. Alexander & Cleaver announced that Brian Hammock, who took over as the firm's managing attorney for government relations, is leaving after less than a month. Returning in various capacities are ...

