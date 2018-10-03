Quantcast

Former Baltimore deputy police commissioner denies ‘coaching’ GTTF officers

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 3, 2018

Former Baltimore Deputy Police Commissioner Dean Palmere has denied allegations he condoned unconstitutional policing and coached former Gun Trace Task Force officers on how to testify in court.

