Seawall Development to lead $40 million Lexington Market overhaul

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 3, 2018

Seawall Development will steer a planned redevelopment of Lexington Market that’s expected to cost up to $40 million and break ground late next year. Mayor Catherine Pugh, Lexington Market Inc. Board Chairman Kirby Fowler, and Seawall Development Principal Thibault Manekin announced the agreement at City Hall on Wednesday. Baltimore will also issue a request for proposals ...

