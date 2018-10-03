Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

The state constitution made me do it

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 3, 2018

"I'm here because the constitution says I have to be." ~ Maryland Budget Secretary David Brinkley, responding to a comment from Gov. Larry Hogan about how Brinkley's department had no items for approval on Wednesday's Board of Public Works agenda. The board met last week and would typically skip a week if not for a quirk ...

