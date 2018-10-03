Quantcast

TIMBERLIE ADAMS v. MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND MENTAL HYGIENE

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018

Administrative law -- Employment termination -- Substantial evidence On December 15, 2015, the Maryland State Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (hereinafter “the Department”), issued a Notice of Termination to Timberlie Adams, R.N. (hereinafter “Appellant”) who was employed at Western Maryland Hospital Center (hereinafter “WMHC”). A hearing was held on May 11, 2016, before an Administrative ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo