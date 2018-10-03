Quantcast

Mueller shedding more attorneys in Russia investigation

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Chad Day October 3, 2018

Special counsel Robert Mueller is trimming more attorneys from his office, another sign his team of prosecutors is winding down parts of their investigation into potential ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

