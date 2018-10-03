Quantcast

Kavanaugh accusers’ lawyers question FBI’s work so far

By: Associated Press Alan Fram, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker October 3, 2018

Lawyers for two women who accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct say they fear the FBI is not conducting a thorough investigation, as Republican leaders steer toward a decisive vote on the nomination this week.

