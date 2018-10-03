Quantcast

VINCENT BAREFOOT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder A jury, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, convicted Vincent Barefoot, appellant, of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun. Barefoot was sentenced to a term ...

