WILL MONCHER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Kidnapping and false imprisonment A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted Will Moncher, appellant, of kidnapping and false imprisonment. The court sentenced Moncher to seven years’ imprisonment for kidnapping; the false imprisonment conviction was merged for sentencing purposes. In this timely appeal, Moncher presents the ...

