Advocacy group urges public financing for Tradepoint Atlantic

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2018

A coalition including community groups, unions, and businesses is advocating for public financing for Tradepoint Atlantic's $2 billion redevelopment of Sparrows Point. The group, called Revitalize Sparrows Point, officially launched its campaign on Thursday. A portion of its advocacy entails lobbying for the use of tax increment financing, commonly referred to as TIF, for the redevelopment. ...

