Quantcast

Howard Co. to present flood plan for Chatham, Valley Meade communities

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2018

Howard County officials will field questions later this month on efforts to reduce flooding in two neighborhoods damaged by rising waters.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo