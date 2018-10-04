Jeffrey Cummings, JP Krahel, Ravi Srinivasan and Kerry Tan | Loyola University Md.

Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management promoted Jeffrey Cummings, Ph.D. to professor of management and granted tenure to JP Krahel, Ph.D., CPA, Ravi Srinivasan, Ph.D. and Kerry Tan, Ph.D.

Cummings was an investment banker and management consultant with clients including major financial institutions, software development companies, pharmaceutical companies, the World Bank and the U.S. Navy. He earned a doctorate, MBA and Bachelor of Business Administration from George Washington University.

Krahel was granted tenure and named associate professor of accounting. Krahel’s research interests include accounting standards and continuous auditing. He was an instructor in the department of accounting and information systems at Rutgers Business School before joining Loyola. Krahel holds a doctorate in accounting from Rutgers University and a Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Arts in English from Rider University

Srinivasan was granted tenure and named associate professor of management. Prior to joining Loyola, Srinivasan implemented supply chain and information technology processes in firms in the auto, industrial, appliance and technology sectors. He holds a doctorate in operations and sourcing management from Michigan State University, a Master of Science in industrial and manufacturing systems engineering from Kansas State University and a Bachelor of Engineering from Osmania University

Tan was granted tenure and named associate professor of economics. Tan’s research interests include industrial organization and applied microeconomics with a focus on strategic behavior in the U.S. airline industry. Before joining Loyola, he taught as an instructor at Ohio State University. He holds a doctorate and Master of Arts in economics from Ohio State and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of California, San Diego.