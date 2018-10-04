Quantcast

Joseph F. Consoli: Baltimore needs an economic development master plan 

By: Commentary: Joseph F. Consoli October 4, 2018

The Baltimore region has historically failed due to its lack of action or poor decision-making on transportation issues, both transit and highways.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo