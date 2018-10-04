Quantcast

Legg Mason launches new actively managed taxable fixed-income ETF

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018

Baltimore-based global asset management firm Legg Mason Inc. announced Thursday it launched its first actively managed taxable fixed-income ETF, sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company LLC, a Legg Mason affiliate and globally integrated fixed-income manager. The Western Asset Total Return ETF seeks to maximize total return consistent with prudent investment management and liquidity needs. The portfolio managers of ...

