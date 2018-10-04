Quantcast

Md. Tech Council expands startup mentorship program statewide

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 4, 2018

The Maryland Tech Council will expand an entrepreneur mentorship program that aims to help startups bridge the gap between having an idea and generating funding.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo