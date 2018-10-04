Quantcast

Max Boot: The bipartisan war against speech

By: Commentary: Max Boot October 4, 2018

Conservatives often complain about attacks on free speech in the United States. They are more right than they know. For the threat does not emanate only from the left. The right is guilty too - not that you'd know it from reading their jeremiads against political correctness. The leftist assault on speech has been a staple ...

