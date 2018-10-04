Quantcast

Morgan State sets record in Sesquicentennial Anniversary Campaign

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018

Morgan State University President David Wilson announced Thursday the university completed its Sesquicentennial Anniversary Campaign by topping its $250 million goal with $254,307,730, the largest funding effort of its kind in the university’s history. The campaign raised the money from more than 15,000 supporters. The money will be used to advance teaching and research, grow the University’s ...

