Quantcast

Judges seem ready to let Md. redistricting challenge proceed

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 4, 2018

A panel of three federal judges appears poised to side with Republican voters who claim partisan gerrymandering of their western Maryland congressional district was so severe it violated their constitutional right to political association.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo