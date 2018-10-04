ADVERTISEMENT

TRIAL ATTORNEY

The Suder Law Firm (Baltimore City) is currently seeking a trial attorney with significant experience in Plaintiff’s personal injury and medical malpractice. Our firm has a very collegial atmosphere and the right candidate will have a unique opportunity as part of our firm. Excellent growth and development opportunity. The candidate will need to handle cases from inception through trial. Must have a strong work ethic, be personable and able to multi task. We are open to contractual, of counsel, or more traditional arrangements. Send resume to