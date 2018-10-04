Quantcast

Trump family tax report tests new IRS chief on 2nd day in office

By: Bloomberg Laura Davison, Lynnley Browning and David Voreacos October 4, 2018

Charles Rettig was barely 24 hours into his new job as President Donald Trump's hand-picked chief tax official when a bombshell news report hit, alleging shady tax dealings by Trump and his family roughly 20 years ago.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo