Walker & Dunlop makes Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list again

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. is ranked No. 42 on Fortune Magazine's 2018 Fastest-Growing Companies List. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return, where Walker & Dunlop delivered 23 percent, 49 percent and 28 percent, respectively, on an annual basis from ...

