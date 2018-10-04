Quantcast

Weinberg Foundation gives $12M to Foundation for Jewish Camp

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2018

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation Thursday announced a $12 million grant to the Foundation for Jewish Camp to support a new initiative to increase accessibility for campers and staff with disabilities at Jewish summer day and overnight camps. The Foundation for Jewish Camp (FJC), an organization that works with more than 250 day and overnight camps from ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo